Driver who struck 10-year-old charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

NOLANVILLE, Texas — The driver of a vehicle that struck a A 10-year-old girl was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police were sent to the 900 block of West Central Texas Expressway around 8:15 p.m. where they found a disabled black vehicle about 800 feet from the girl.

The girl was rushed to McLane Children's Hospital in critical condition.

Police said they found the driver and placed him into custody. He was taken to Seton Medical Center to be checked for injuries then booked into the Bell County Jail.

Criminal charges were pending the results of a toxicology test.