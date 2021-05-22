10 shot, 2 dead in Minneapolis shootings

Police said there is currently "no active threat" after the shootings on the 300 block of 1st Ave N in downtown Minneapolis.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police said two people are dead and eight others injured in an overnight shooting in downtown Minneapolis.

According to a series of posts on MPD's Twitter account early Saturday morning, the shootings happened around 2 a.m. on the 300 block of 1st Avenue North.

An MPD news release said officers were working the evening bar closing time in the area when they heard the sound of a gunshot. Officers then ran to the area "and encountered an exceptionally chaotic scene," the news release said.

Police said several people were found laying on the ground "with obvious wounds" and discovered two men dead.

According to the news release, police said ambulances were having a difficult time responding to the area because of the crowds, and additional law enforcement officers were called in to help from Minneapolis and surrounding communities.

MPD said the victims included five men and five women, all adults. In addition to the two men killed, one other man was in critical condition as of early Saturday morning. Seven others were being treated at hospitals in the area with what police describe as "non life-threatening injuries."

MPD spokesman John Elder said "order (is) fully restored to the scene and surrounding areas" and there was no further active threat, and no other known victims.

According to the news release, the early investigation shows the shootings happened after "two people were standing in a crowded area and got into a verbal confrontation. Both individuals pulled out guns and began shooting at each other."

The MPD news release did not indicate if officers are looking for any suspects.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story. Stay with KARE 11 for updates.

