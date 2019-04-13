SAN ANTONIO — At least ten people were detained after a shooting that turned into a standoff with San Antonio Police on the city's south side this morning.

Police responded to a disturbance call in the 8000 block of Skip Jack Drive around 3:30 a.m. this morning.

There were several people outside of the home when police arrived. The standoff began after someone shot at the officers.

Thankfully, the standoff ended peacefully about an hour later with no injuries to the police or the suspects.

Criminal charges are pending.