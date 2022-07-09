Five suspects arrested in connection with Seguin aggravated robbery

Four were arrested last week, and police announced on Monday that the youngest suspect was taken into custody.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The Seguin Police Department said that authorities have arrested five suspects who allegedly assaulted a young couple Monday night before taking off with their car. Four were arrested last week, and police announced on Monday that the youngest suspect was taken into custody.

The car was later recovered 250 miles away in Port Arthur.

Kendrick Hardwell Jr., 17, was taken into custody Wednesday, while Chase Shearin, 18, and Caden Shearin, 19, were arrested Thursday in Port Neches. The fourth suspects, 17-year-old Jy'Quez Turner, was arrested sometime Friday evening. An unidentified 16-year-old suspect has also been arrested.

All four suspects were booked into Jefferson County Jail on charges of aggravated robbery and individual $75,000 bonds.

At about 8:46 p.m. Tuesday, Seguin Police Officers responded to a robbery that happened in the Walmart parking lot located at 550 South State Highway 123 Bypass, according to a news release from the Seguin Police Department.

When they got there, officers were told that five people had approached the victim’s Dodge Charger. They removed the 16-year-old male driver and his 15-year-old female passenger from the vehicle and assaulted the driver, according to the release.

Seguin EMS transported the driver to a local hospital Monday evening to be treated for his injuries.