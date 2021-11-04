17-year-old boy killed, another injured in shooting near Dallas Love Field

The shooting happened at a hotel near the airport, police said.

Updated at 3:05 p.m. with additional information about victim Tony Evans Jr.

Two people were shot at a hotel overnight Sunday near Dallas Love Field Airport, police said. A 17-year-old boy died and another person was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The shooting took place around 1:30 a.m. at the Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham hotel located on the 7900 block of Brookriver Drive.

Officials at the scene said a gathering had taken place on the second floor of one of the buildings where at least one person was shot. Police applied a tourniquet to their wound and first responders took the victim to a hospital.

Police later found out another victim, 17-year-old Tony Evans Jr., was taken by a private vehicle to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Tony was a standout receiver for the Lancaster High School football team. He committed to playing college ball at the University of Wyoming.

WFAA had previously interviewed him last fall for a story about his best friend Edward Jackson III, "EJ3," who died last summer in a car crash. Tony had dedicated this past season in honor of his friend.