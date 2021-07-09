1 man arrested, another hospitalized after domestic argument escalates into violence, Comal Co. authorities say

A Canyon Lake man is battling gunshot injuries and another 27-year-old man has been arrested following some kind of domestic dispute that turned violent on Friday, local authorities said.

Deputies with the Comal County Sheriff's Office arrived at a home off Real Lane around 6:30 a.m., where they believe the two men and a woman were arguing before gunfire broke out. Brandon Cramer was placed into custody on charges of aggravated assault/family violence after being questioned by detectives.