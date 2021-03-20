Police: 1 dead, 5 injured after dispute led to shooting at Pryme Bar in Dallas

Authorities said two groups got into a dispute around 1:30 a.m. Saturday inside Pryme Night Club in Dallas. A total of six people were shot during the incident.

One person was killed and five others were injured after a dispute between two groups led to a shooting inside a nightclub in Dallas, police said.

Around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Dallas police responded to a shooting call at Pryme Bar located near 10333 Technology Boulevard. When officers arrived at the scene, they found six people who had been shot.

Authorities said two groups got into a dispute inside the nightclub. That's when someone from one of the groups took out a gun, began shooting, and struck the six victims, according to officials.

All of the victims were transported to a nearby hospital. Police said one woman died and five other people were injured. The name of the woman who died has not been publicly released.

Police said the suspected shooter got away. He's described as a man in his early 20s who was wearing a blue shirt. Officials said the investigation is ongoing and did not provide any other additional details.

#IAMUP @DallasPD is looking for a 22-year-old shooter. Police say he fired shots at PrymeBar Dallas at 1:30 this morning! One person is dead, six others were transported to Parkland Hospital. pic.twitter.com/2FU3SEhfsl — Cleo Greene (@cgreeneWFAA) March 20, 2021