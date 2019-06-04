SAN MARCOS, Texas — San Marcos police have obtained an arrest warrant for murder for 23-year-old An-drew Stephen Jones in connection to a shooting that occurred Friday night.

The shooting occurred at Uptown Square Apartments at 1354 Thorpe Lane.

At approximately 6:57 p.m. Friday, San Marcos PD responded to the complex in connection to a report of a shooting. Multiple callers said a victim had been shot in the parking lot. Witnesses also reported that the shooter was a black man, approximately six feet to six feet and two inches tall, wearing a yellow shirt and light-colored shorts. He reportedly had a sleeve tattoo on one arm and was driving a silver SUV, which left the parking lot in an unknown direction on Thorpe.

Officers arriving on scene were able to administer first aid and apply several tourniquets to the shooting victim, identified as 21-year-old Nicholas Devone White. EMS arrived shortly after and White was transported to Seton Hays Medical Center where he died from his injuries. He was pronounced dead by a justice of the peace and his body was transported to the Travis County Medical Examiner for an autopsy.

Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators began processing the scene and located several witnesses, one of which stated he was meeting White at the complex to buy drugs. While at the complex, White and the witness were confronted by the man witnesses described, who produced a handgun and shot White before fleeing in the silver SUV.

From witness descriptions and surveillance video at the entrance and exits of the complex, detectives put together leads. From the vehicle description, they were able to obtain a license plate that eventually led them to Jones.

Surveillance was conducted of Jones' residence at the Pointe San Marcos Apartments at 417 North Comanche Street. Several roommates were located away from the apartment and interviewed. Nearby residents in the complex were called and notified of the breaches and were evacuated safely.

After a thorough search, Jones was not found in his apartment. The warrant for his arrest for murder remains active.

Anyone with any information about his immediate whereabouts is urged to call Detective Patrick Aubry at (512) 753-2306.

