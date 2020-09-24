Dallas police asking for public's help after 35-year-old man killed in road rage shooting on US 75

Witnesses told officers somebody in one vehicle shot multiple rounds at another vehicle.

DALLAS — Updated at 10:30 a.m. with additional information from police.

Police are asking for the public's help in a road rage shooting that killed a 35-year-old man Thursday afternoon on northbound U.S. 75 in Dallas.

The man was identified as Billy Seals, who was found in the driver's seat of a white SUV that crashed into a retaining wall near Lemmon Avenue.

Officers responded to a shooting near Hall Street and Lemmon Avenue around 4 p.m. Witnesses told officers somebody in one vehicle shot multiple rounds at another vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle that got shot at lost control of the vehicle and wrecked.

Witnesses told police that a person in an unknown type of vehicle opened fire and fled the scene.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Det. Serra at 214-671-4320 or frank.serra@dallascityhall.com. Case number is 170419-2020.