16-year-old dead, 4 injured after shooting at northeast Indianapolis block party

INDIANAPOLIS — Police say a shooting at a block party on the northeast side of Indianapolis has left one person dead and four others injured.

The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. Monday, July 3 in the 3200 block of Forest Manor Avenue, where hundreds of people were attending a block party. Officers responding to the scene found a victim who had apparently been shot.

The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene, police said. On Tuesday, police identified the victim as a 16-year-old girl.

Around the same time, officers responded to Community North Hospital, where a person had arrived with an apparent gunshot wound. Investigators believe the shooting is related to the incident on Forest Manor Avenue. That victim's condition is reportedly stable.

Two more victims walked into Community East Hospital within minutes of one another, also with apparent gunshot wounds. Both of those victims' conditions are stable. Those victims are believed to also have come from the Forest Manor Avenue scene, police told 13News.

Police confirmed Tuesday morning a fourth person who was at the block party went to a hospital but said they were not shot. The victim's condition is said to be "good," according to police.

Police said they found several weapons at the scene. Multiple cars were damaged as people tried to leave, according to police.

There is no information at this time about a possible suspect or motive in the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call IMPD Homicide Det. Kyle Hoover at 317-327-3475 or email him at Kyle.Hoover@indy.gov. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.