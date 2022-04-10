Innocent woman killed, Airbnb tenant injured and two teens arrested after drive-by shooting on the city's far west side

Two women were shot, and one of them died following the deadly shooting, officials say.

SAN ANTONIO — An innocent woman is dead and an Airbnb tenant is injured following a deadly shooting on the far west side that happened early Tuesday morning, officials say.

Bexar County Sheriff's said around 12:30 a.m., two teens drove a stolen car by a home on Bald Mountain Drive and someone inside of the vehicle fired shots toward a house. The car then turned around and shot at another house which was being rented out as an Airbnb. There were over 100 rounds fired at the homes, officials noted.

Two women in one of the homes were shot --- one suffering several gunshot wounds. A 25-year-old woman, who was in her bedroom doing work on the computer, died and the other woman who was an Airbnb tenant, was shot in the leg, officials say.

BCSO said they found a car that matched the description of the suspects vehicle, and chased it along Highway 90, with a foot chase ensuing near Acme Road. San Antonio Police arrested a 14-year-old and 15-year-old.