FIre crews responded to a small fire in the kitchen of Bill Miller Bar-B-Q restaurant Tuesday night.

The fire started at the location on Rigsby around 11:45 p.m.

When crews arrived, smoke was coming out of a roof vent. Once they got inside, they found a fire burning on the stove.

The fire was put out quickly and there was very little smoke damage. No injuries were reported.

Food inspectors are checking ot make sure food in the kitchen was not impacted.