HOUSTON — The barges that struck I-10 over the San Jacinto River Friday have been dislodged, according to TxDOT.

Officials said they are still inspecting the damage to the bridge and preparing traffic restoration plans.

All lanes of the East Freeway near the San Jacinto River have been closed indefinitely. For now, eastbound traffic can detour by taking Beltway 8 to Highway 90 or SH 225. Westbound traffic can take SH 330 to SH 146 to SH 225.

Views from Air 11 show the bridge appears to have major damage. Nine barges broke loose on the river, and at least two of them struck the bridge, according to the Coast Guard.

In February 2019 the bridge was partially closed when a barge hit it, near the same location as Friday's strike. The damage was not as bad but took about three months to fully repair. The latest incident could take longer.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM