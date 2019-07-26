SAN ANTONIO — Crews with the San Antonio Fire Department worked to put out a fire that broke out at a structure less than a mile away from the AT&T Center.

The call for a structure fire at the intersection of N Walters Street and E Houston Street went out around 1:17 p.m.

According to officials with SAFD, the fire began outside the building in a storage container full of plumbing supplies.

A spokesman said plumbers had been moving materials around and when they went to lunch the materials caught fire.

From there, the fire in the storage building moved into the main building.

The building is well known in the neighborhood because its western wall features a mural celebrating the history of high achieving African-American women, many of whom are from the area.

KENS 5/Sue Calberg

No reports of any injuries.