SAN ANTONIO — Take a trip to the old world without leaving San Antonio at the Sweet Paris Creperie and Cafe!

The new eatery opened Thursday at La Cantera and specializes in the famous French-style pastry with various flavors and concoctions, as well as gourmet coffees, milkshakes, and alcoholic beverages.

Some of the signature crepes include the S'mores Crepe. It is stuffed with flame-grilled marshmallows, nutella, graham crackers and a chocolate drizzle.

Another signature crepe is "The Nutella". It comes with the option of either strawberries or bananas or both.

The menu also offers some breakfast and savory crepes. One example is "The Feast", which includes scrambled eggs, feta, ricotta, mozzarella, tomatoes, spinach, and mushrooms.

People who frequent La Cantera might recognize the new location as the former Burger Fi. It's across from Grimaldi's Pizza and near Kona Grill.

The opening hours will be from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, and8 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Check out their website for more information and a full menu.