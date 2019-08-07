The American Red Cross urges residents to be fully prepared with an emergency preparedness kit that could last up to 72 hours.

The Red Cross advises the kit be easy to care in case you need to evacuate your home.

Below is a list of items your kit should include:

Water: one gallon per person, per day (3-day supply for evacuation, 2-week supply for home)

Food: non-perishable, easy-to-prepare items (3-day supply for evacuation, 2-week supply for home).

Flashlight

Battery-powered or hand-crank radio (NOAA Weather Radio, if possible)

Extra batteries

First aid kit

Medications (7-day supply) and medical items

Multi-purpose tool

Sanitation and personal hygiene items

Copies of personal documents (medication list and pertinent medical information, proof of address, deed/lease to home, passports, birth certificates, insurance policies)

Cell phone with chargers

Family and emergency contact information

Extra cash

Emergency blanket

Map(s) of the area

Consider the needs of all family members and add supplies to your kit. Suggested items to help meet additional needs are: