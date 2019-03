SAN ANTONIO — One man, a mother and her two daughters were sent to the hospital following a crash on the city's southeast side just before 4 a.m.

According to police, the driver of a black car ran a stop sign at the intersection of Hot Wells Boulevard and Clark Avenue.

The driver subsequently ran into a white car carrying a woman and her two children.

Police say that all involved were taken to a nearby hospital. The family was seriously injured in the crash.