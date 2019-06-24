CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A fire on Saturday has left many Coastal Bend parents asking -- what the rule is for leaving a child at home alone?

CPS and police tell 3News there is no rule in Texas at what age you can leave a child alone, but authorities will investigate to determine if leaving a child alone constitutes neglectful supervision.

In Texas, neglectful supervision is the most reported child safety complaint with more than 190,000 complaints in 2018, which represents slightly more than half of all claims handled by CPS. The same percentage is represented in Nueces County with more than 3300 claims representing more than half of all CPS complaints.

According to John Lennan with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, while he can't discuss any current cases, each report of neglectful supervision is handled on a case by case basis.

"'They will gauge the maturity of the child, the situation the child was left in, how long that child was left in that situation, was that child responsible for any other activities such as watch siblings. Also, they're going to look at that as a case in whole. However, our investigators will always look at each case individually to determine neglectful supervision or not," Lennan said.

Other guidelines considered by CPS include are their adult neighbors nearby, can a child use a phone, do they know what they should do in an emergency, and do they know where you are.

Fire marshal and assistant chief Randy Paige tells 3News his investigators have been in touch with other authorities to determine further investigation into the Treyway fire.