BEAUMONT, Texas — Coyotes caught on camera!

Uber and Lyft driver Wayne Whittaker couldn't believe his eyes when he saw three coyotes walking near downtown Beaumont last week.

"I thought it was dogs at first, I was driving through and when I got closer I realized it wasn't dogs," said Whittaker.

Whittaker was dropping off a rider near McLean park in the Oaks Historic District area of Beaumont when he spotted them.

"They were just kind of running around downtown, looking through backyards, looking on front porches, so I'm guessing it's either dog food or cat food being left out," said Whittaker.

His guess would be right. Jefferson County livestock deputy Don Metts said they've had a lot more sightings in Jefferson County cities this year, especially juveniles.

"They've found more food sources in the cities, because there's so many people that feed feral cats, and they feed their own dogs and cats outside," said Metts.

Metts said they're not just looking for your pets food. They'll also prey on small dogs and cats. He said you should never approach a coyote. Instead, he suggests making noise, and doing whatever you can to scare it away. Metts warned never to turn your back on one, because they go after their prey from the back.

"If you know for sure that there's been coyotes spotted in your area, carry a whistle or something that makes a lot of noise, they don't like a lot of noise and they don't like confrontations with people," said Metts.

Metts said if you have pets or feral cats that you feed outside to feed them once a day. Once they've finished eating pick up the food, and put it somewhere coyotes can't get to it. He warned they'll go for garbage and trash as well.

In the cities they're becoming a problem, Metts said to make sure dogs are always on a leash. He said to never get between your pet and the coyote. They typically come out in the afternoon, and early in the morning, so try to avoid walking them during those times.

Metts said its difficult to capture a coyote. They've very intelligent animals, and don't want to come around human scent.

"Especially if its confined areas, such as traps, what we'd have to do to catch them, and it's really really difficult to trap them like that," said Metts.

However, he said the state does have trappers for rural areas, if they're starting to attack cattle. In town, on the other hand, Metts said it's best to keep food sources away from them, and they'll leave.

Until then-- Whittaker hopes people living in the area take his sighting as a warning to be careful.