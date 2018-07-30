OXNARD, California — There is no bigger face of the Dallas Cowboys than Jerry Jones. The owner has always found a way to make headlines and most recently, he made the front pages after saying his team will not kneel for the National Anthem.

Our very own Joe Reinagel was able to have a one-on-one interview with Jones where the owner said he would not answer any questions regarding the Anthem debate. Evidently, the NFL is telling all owners to refrain from speaking on the subject.

In the interview, Jones talks about sticking with head coach Jason Garrett, the youth movement on the team and the maturity from Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott. The Cowboys haven’t won a Super Bowl in 22 years and you have to wonder if Jones’ patience is running thin, but he still remains confident.

