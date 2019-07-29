CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi widow is suing a southside bar and its employees, saying that they over-served her husband's friend before they were involved in a deadly accident.

In recently released court documents Angela Rivas-Rodriguez says her husband, 32-year-old Rudolpho Trevino Jr., and two of his friends were at Theo's Billards near Weber and Holly roads on the night of Feb. 16. Early the next morning, she said her husband was involved in a deadly accident where his friend, 44-year-old Wosbaldo Rios, was driving.

Trevino died on impact. Another passenger was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Rios was arrested for intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault.

Rodriguez said the bartenders at Theo's over-served alcohol to Rios leading up to the accident.

Rios has been named as a defendant in the lawsuit for driving while intoxicated.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: