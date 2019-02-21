SAN ANTONIO — Two people accused of using a dating app for a crime instead of a love connection are now facing serious charges.

Ervin Jackson, 22, and Chentel Dancer, 20, are charged with two counts aggravated robbery, which is a first degree felony.

Police say the pair used the app on two occasions to lure the victims. They say Chentel would meet the men at Doc Brown's bar for a date and when they got there, she would say she was giving her brother a ride home. That's when they would rob the victim at gunpoint, according to police.

The victims reported the crime to police and the information led them to Ervin. Police say Chentel was with him, so they arrested both of them.