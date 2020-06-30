County beaches at South Padre Island to close Tuesday through July 13

The closure of county beaches and parks is out of an abundance of caution due to coronavirus cases, according to the judge.

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas — Cameron County beaches on South Padre Island will close Tuesday, according to the Cameron County Judge's office.

The closure begins Tuesday at 7 p.m. and is set to end at 12:01 a.m. on July 13, according to an order from the Cameron County Judge.

See the full list of county beach and park closures from the county's Facebook page below: