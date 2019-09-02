SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Councilman Greg Brockhouse has officially announced that he will be entering the mayoral race, adding his name to a May 4 ballot, effectively giving up his Council seat to challenge Mayor Ron Nirenberg.

Councilman Brockhouse announced that he chose the location for his not-so-surprising announcement, Del Bravo Record Shop, on purpose as its part of the District 6 legacy and community.

Standing in front of the small crowd in the 500 block of Enrique M. Barrera Pkwy, Brockhouse touted his constant opposition to many of Mayor Nirenberg's proposals and decisions, speaking about water rate increases and the controversial Amazon bid, which San Antonio bowed out of in 2017. "What has RN time as mayor produced?" Brockhouse questioned the crowd. "Almost nothing of substance."

Brockhouse has also marked much of his time in the District 6 Council seat by calling on the firefighter's union to begin negotiations in an effort to 'rebuild trust' between the City and firefighter's union.

The Air Force veteran will likely be one of Nirenberg’s biggest contenders come May.