SAN ANTONIO — Thursday, San Antonio City Council voted to approve amendments to the current Dockless Vehicle Pilot Program, initiated in October of 2019.

Under the amendments, San Antonio sets hours of operation for rented scooter use and is able to pick up scooters without notification from prohibited areas, along with several other changes.

You can view the full presentation Center City Development and Operations made to council here:

Dockless Vehicle Amendments | Parking | Vehicles November December 279,665 300,101 January 242,654 4 SUMMARY OF ADOPTED REGULATIONS Permit Fees Riding Must be 16 years or older Scooters allowed on sidewalks (does not apply to ebikes) Permits valid for 6 months Helmets encouraged, but not required Must follow traffic laws Parking $500 application fee 3' clearance for

Council asked CCDO to conduct research during the pilot program, analyzing scooter use, resident surveys, and impacts on the city. The CCDO will continue to collect data during the duration of the pilot program.

To weigh in on dockless vehicles, click here.