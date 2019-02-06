A child escaped an attempted cougar attack in Leavenworth Saturday evening, according to Washington State Patrol.

It happened in the Enchantment Park area around dusk, according to a tweet from WSP.

Officials said the cougar came out of the brush near a playground and knocked the young boy over. The boy only had minor injuries.

The cougar, a male, weighed about 125 pounds and was only 18-20 months old.

A local resident captured a photo of the cougar, which was tracked by Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife agents.

Agents managed to find the cougar around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, and the animal was euthanized according to the State Patrol.

RELATED: Cougar in deadly attack near North Bend had 'no abnormalities'

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) said they received a report that a cougar was acting abnormally at Enchantment Park Saturday afternoon. The park was closed while they searched for the animal, however it could not be found.

Tests on the euthanized cougar showed it was not unhealthy, WDFW said.

There have only been two fatal cougar attacks in Washington state since 1924.