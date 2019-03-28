CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fans of Tejano music legend Selena Quintanilla will get the chance to honor her memory in April during an Alamo Drafthouse movie party.

On April 16, Corpus Christi's Alamo Drafthouse will be hosting a Selena movie party with a screening of the 1997 film "Selena" starring Jennifer Lopez and Edward James Olmos.

Themed props will be provided during the film screening, including a lyric sheet to help you sing along.

For more information about the Corpus Christi Alamo Drafthouse's Selena movie party, click here.