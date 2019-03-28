CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fans of Tejano music legend Selena Quintanilla will get the chance to honor her memory in April during an Alamo Drafthouse movie party.

From April 16-24, Corpus Christi's Alamo Drafthouse will be hosting Selena movie parties with screenings of the 1997 film "Selena" starring Jennifer Lopez and Edward James Olmos.

Themed props will be provided during the film screenings, including a lyric sheet to help you sing along.

For more information about the Corpus Christi Alamo Drafthouse's Selena movie parties, click here.