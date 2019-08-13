CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi police officer talked down a suicidal man Tuesday who was seen climbing to the top of the Harbor Bridge.

Corpus Christi Police Department officers and Corpus Christi Fire Department firefighters were dispatched to Harbor Bridge after they received calls of the man seen climbing the structure.

After just a few minutes, the man was talked down and transported to the hospital to undergo a mental evaluation. It was determined by the Corpus Christi Police Department and Corpus Christi Fire Department that the man was suicidal.

