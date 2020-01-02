CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi police officer has died after being hit by a vehicle during a traffic stop along State Highway 358.

Lieutenant Michael Peña with the Corpus Christi Police Department says two officers pulled over a vehicle along South Padre Island Drive near Carroll Lane.

Three CCPD units were at the scene and during the traffic stop. One of the units was hit by a passing vehicle injuring two officers.

Both men were taken to the hospital, where one has died. The other officer's condition was stable as of 11:40 p.m.

Lt. Peña also said they do have one person detained, but have not released any names at this point. The CCPD is asking for the community to send prayers to the family of the fallen officer at this time.

Police ask drivers to use caution and find alternative routes.

