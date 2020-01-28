CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The missing case of a Corpus Christi man is now in the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System throughout the country.

NAMUS entered 36-year-old Bradley Brooks into the program.

Brooks was last seen at his home in Flour Bluff in August of 2019. He had just bought some bait and appeared to have been heading out to do some fishing. Brooks hasn't been heard from since.

If you have any information about Brooks, you're asked to call the police department at 361-886-2866.

