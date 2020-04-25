DEL RIO, Texas — While most of the world is shut down due to the Coronavirus pandemic, first responders are out on the front lines every day, including agents with the U.S. Border Patrol.

The pandemic isn’t slowing down criminal activity along the border as agents adjust to keep up and say ahead of crime like human smuggling and drug smuggling.

Border Patrol Acting Chief of the Del Rio Sector, Doyle Amidon, sent out a video message this week, showing agents continuing their duties during the Coronavirus pandemic.

“As we face the ongoing and expanding pandemic, the men and women of the U.S. Border Patrol continue to protect the citizens of this great nation,” Amidon says in the video.

Amidon recently took over as Acting Chief of the Del Rio Sector after Deputy Chief Raul Ortiz was promoted to second-in-command of the Border Patrol.

Amidon has been with the agency for over 25 years, serving in seven out of the nine sectors along the southwest border, and overseas in Afghanistan and most recently Cairo Egypt.

He told KENS5 this week that the Coronavirus isn’t the only threat agents are facing when protecting the border.

“The criminal organizations are very adept at capitalizing on the current situation,” said Amidon.

The pandemic hasn’t shut down business for human smuggling rings.

“The smugglers take advantage of every single thing that they can use to their advantage. They're going to keep doing business and so are we,” said Amidon.

In the last ten days, smugglers have led authorities on at least three high speed chases, spanning multiple counties.

One chase last weekend, started in Kinney County and ended when the two cars crashed into building in Camp Wood, Real County.

“Criminal organizations seem to be having a difficult time finding drivers to run their loads,” said Amidon. “I think maybe that's because the traditional smugglers know how much more difficult it is to smuggle in this area.”

Amidon said smuggling rings are recruiting drivers from outside the border communities.

“It’s the big cities that they’re coming from,” said Amidon.

After the crash in Camp Wood on Sunday, 19-year-old Mark Trevino from the Austin area was arrested for human smuggling and evading authorities.

Amidon said with a new breed of smugglers comes another danger.

“The types of people that they're able to get to drive these smuggling loads are people where they're either addicted to drugs or and or they have very lengthy criminal records,” he said.

Agents are also seeing an increase in weapons, primarily guns.

“Those range from anything from an AR-15 to 9mm handguns. So, the threat is real,” said Amidon.

Amidon said the criminal organizations are also taking advantage of the pandemic, smuggling something other than migrants—drugs and narcotics.

“In the Del Rio sector, we are up pretty significantly. We're about 904 pounds for the year, which represents about a 721 percent increase in drugs,” he said.

Amidon said agents are adjusting to the new normal, while also staying a step ahead of the criminal organizations.

He said they’ve assigned agents to work from home in marked vehicles.

“We're kind of using this to get more time on target,” said Amidon.

Plus, he said they’ve reassigned agents formerly doing administrative work back to the front lines.

“That's a pretty big boost to our staffing out there. And, when you have more eyes and ears out there, we're able to detect more things,” said Amidon. “We have about 1,700 folks in the sector and we consider every single one of those folks to be intelligence and information gatherers.”

Amidon said despite the multiple threats, he commends the agents in the Del Rio sector for risking their lives every day to protect the border.

“It doesn't matter what the challenges are, they get the job done. Even in light of the current pandemic, they're still out there,” said Amidon.