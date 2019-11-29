SAN ANTONIO — The coolest place in town is opening 3 p.m., when Travis Park temporarily becomes home to an open-air ice-skating rink for the holiday season!

It has been a process to get it all set up by the Rotary Club of San Antonio, which wants to make sure this winter is one to remember for Alamo City families. But now the rink is ready, with around 200 tons of refrigerated liquid bring pumped through seven miles of underground tubing. The purpose? Cooling the surface of the rink down to -5 degrees, which will help keep it frozen.

During the time the rink is open, there will be movie nights for families as well as themed nights like Military Monday, when military members will be able to skate for free.

The rink will be open until the end of January. The cost is $10, plus $4 if you need to rent some skates; you can also bring your own. For more information click here.