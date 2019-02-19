SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio man convicted in the murders of four women was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole by a judge on Tuesday.

Johnny Joe Avalos, 31, was initially charged with the capital murder of 15-year-old Natalie Chavez in December of 2014.

Along with Chavez, Avalos was accused of murdering a second person, 28-year-old Rosemary Perez, in January 2015.

Avalos was also charged with the murder of 29-year-old Celia Ann Lopez and 46-year-old Genevieve Ramirez, both in April of 2015.

Avalos' attorney, Jorge Aristotelidis, says there delays in the sentencing while officials tested Avalos' mental state. Aristotelidis says he plans to appeal to the Supreme Court. He says Avalos has the mental capacity of a juvenile and should be sentenced on those grounds.

Aristotelidis released the following statement:

"Mr. Avalos pled guilty to two indictments that alleged his commission of four murders, which categorized the offenses as capital offenses, subjecting him to death, or life without parole (LWOP) under Texas law. The case was prepared by District Attorney Nico Lahood’s previous administration to pursue the death penalty, but in the interim, the Supreme Court rejected the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals’ formulation of the Briseño factors, in Moore v. Texas, 581 U.S. ___ (2017); 137 S. Ct. 1039; which was the test that was designed by judges of that Court to determine a capital defendant’s intellectual disability (ID), and the ability of the state to pursue a death penalty. This, coupled with subsequent ID testing by experts for the state and the defense - who agreed that Mr. Avalos was ID - caused the state to withdraw its request for death sentence, as the Supreme Court long ago determined that it is unconstitutional to execute the intellectually disabled, in Atkins v. Virginia, 536 U.S. 304 (2002). Meanwhile, more testing was required to be done, to ensure that Mr. Avalos was also competent to stand trial. This and a variety of other testing was done by the defense to ensure that no rock was left unturned, in exploring Mr. Avalos’ competency to stand trial.

Though he pled guilty and was sentenced to concurrent LWOP terms of incarceration, Mr. Avalos has appealed the denial of a pretrial motion to declare Texas Penal Code 12.31(a)(2) unconstitutional, and in violation of the Eighth Amendment’s prohibition against cruel and unusual punishment, on the basis that the statue provides a default sentence of LWOP, without giving the opportunity for an ID adult like Mr. Avalos to present mitigating and other evidence, in order to attempt to convince a jury to sentence him to something other than LWOP. The motion joins other similar efforts in recent Texas cases, and will be ultimately presented to the United States Supreme Court."

RELATED | Suspected serial killer indicted in 4 SA murders, sex assaults

RELATED | KENS 5 EXCLUSIVE: Suspected S.A. killer hints at fifth victim