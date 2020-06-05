CONVERSE, Texas — A duplex fire in Converse late Tuesday night is being investigated as suspicious, fire officials say.

The fire started around 9:30 p.m. at the 6900 block of Ashbrook. Fire crews arrived to find heavy fire coming from the duplex and it took about 20 minutes to get the fire out.

No one was hurt, but the family that lives in the other duplex says their cat is missing following the fire.

Fire crews say that six of the duplex is currently vacant and not hooked up to utilities. Arson was called out to investigate.