HOUSTON — A construction worker died after he fell from the Beltway 8 overpass near Highway 288 early Friday.

This happened around 4:30 a.m. along the South Beltway feeder road heading west toward Highway 288, according to Harris County Precinct 7.

Houston firefighters say than man fell at least 30 feet from above, but it is not clear exactly where he fell from. They tried CPR on him when they arrived at the scene, but he did not survive.

Many of his fellow coworkers were at the scene consoling each other after learning of the man's death.

Officials have not released any other details about the worker or the circumstances surrounding his fatal fall.

