Tourists hoping to catch a glimpse of the iconic fountain in front of the White House will find it harder to snap that perfect shot this summer.

Construction started on a new 13-foot fence this week, almost double the current height - and crews installed giant white, opaque panels in front of the White House lawn.

The Secret Service said the $64 million project is expected to continue in to 2021.

Bike rack gates prevent people from getting too close to the new white panels outside the White House during construction.

WUSA

The new fence will have more space between the pickets as well as the additional height. The initial construction will focus on the fence around the White House and immediate surroundings, while later construction is slated to improve the fences at the Treasury Department and Eisenhower Executive Office Building, located on either side of the White House.

There have been several security breaches at the White House after the fence failed to keep intruders out. Security officials even restricted access to sidewalks and nearby areas south of the White House after a man from California climbed the fence and roamed the grounds for almost 20 minutes before being captured by the Secret Service in 2017.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.