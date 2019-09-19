SAN ANTONIO — There's a lot happening at the San Antonio Zoo this fall.

Today, the zoo announced that a Starbucks location will be opening up at Brackenridge Park.

The new zoo-themed Starbucks will replace the Train Cafe, which is located across the street from the zoo's entrance.

This project is in addition to the $40 million in improvements that have been made by the San Antonio Zoological Society since 2014.

The proceeds from the Starbucks will "enable and benefit the zoological society's efforts in both local and international conservation, education, and in zoo improvements," according to Tim Morrow, President and CEO of San Antonio Zoological Society.