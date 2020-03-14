SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Zoo is the latest Alamo City attraction too announce it will briefly be closing its gates to the public amid local, state and national efforts to mitigate spreading of the novel coronavirus.

In a post on the zoo's Facebook page, San Antonio Zoo President and CEO Tim Morrow said the closure will last from Monday, March 14 to Friday, March 20. In the meantime, essential employees and animal care experts will be working to continue looking after the zoo's animals.

"In preparation for potential closure and supply chain interruption, we proactively ordered and have a surplus of essential food and medical supplies for our animals," Morrow wrote, "and will prepare contingencies and monitor our supply chain to ensure essentials remain on hand."

San Antonio Zoo Hello zoo family, friends, and fans, I wanted to inform you of the ... temporary closure of San Antonio Zoo, Kiddie Park, and Will Smith Zoo School effective Saturday, March 14, through Friday, March 20, 2020, as part of our commitment to the health and safety of our community, guests, Will Smith Zoo School students, and team members.

Earlier in the day, both Six Flags Fiesta Texas and SeaWorld San Antonio announce closures lasting the rest of March. On Friday morning, city officials and event organizers announced the postponement of Fiesta until Nov. 5 to 15, delaying the city's biggest event by seven months.