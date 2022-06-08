'Zero closure' | Shana DiMambro's family says new info on her death leaves more questions

On Friday, the Comal County Sheriff's Office ruled out homicide as a cause of death for the Spring Branch woman.

SPRING BRANCH, Texas — The Comal County Sheriff's Office believes it could take anywhere from several months to a year for the Travis County Medical Examiner to determine a cause of death for 45-year-old Shana DiMambro.

Over the phone on Saturday, CCSO public information officer Jennifer Smith told KENS 5 that is the 'typical timeframe due to the busyness of the medical examiner' for final autopsy and toxicology reports.

DiMambro's body was taken to the medical examiner on July 30, a day after searchers discovered her remains in a dry retention pond yards from the RV home she lived in with her husband Chris Antos in Spring Branch.

She was last seen alive by her husband the morning of July 19.

In an email from Friday, Smith said the 'preliminary autopsy results revealed there were no obvious signs of trauma'. She also confirmed there was 'no sign of criminal offense' amid growing speculation in the community. However, she added the investigation remains ongoing.

"Her husband has been very cooperative. He's been interviewed several times by Comal County Sheriff's," said Smith.

KENS 5 reached out to Antos for comment but did not hear back.

"She was still so young here and she did have a lot of life that she could have lived. It's just heartbreaking for the entire family," said Lisa DiMambro Schneider, her aunt.

DiMambro Schneider described her niece as a beautiful child. Recalling the moment her brother adopted Shana when she was a little girl.

"We were so blessed when she became a part of our family. She grew up to be a beautiful girl. However, she did have struggles in life as she grew up. Her mother and my brother divorced so it was very difficult for her," said DiMambro Schneider.

Days after Shana vanished her husband told KENS 5 she struggled with depression and mentioned she was dealing with spiritual warfare. We posed that question to her aunt.

"In my heart, I know there was probably some depression and it probably was because of being back down here [in Texas]. This was not the place for her. However, I do not know of anything personally, but in my heart there probably was depression there," said DiMambro Schneider.

However, she's not convinced it would lead to the end of her niece's life and in the way it happened.

"What the [sheriff's office] put out yesterday absolutely gives us no closure," she said.

Her aunt feels there is more to the investigation and hopes deputies will keep updating the family when new information becomes available.

"I've had to stop looking at stuff, interviews and things like that because a lot of them, I think, are so different. A lot of conflicting information. I don't know what's true and what's not true. It's just very difficult to wrap your brain around."

For now, she takes comfort in knowing her niece was loved by many in the community who stepped up to search for her while she was missing.

"It brought the community together, which I find so heartwarming that there's so many good humans out there that really, truly love and care about people. She didn't know these people and I wish she could have because that may have helped her in the end," she said.

A public memorial is scheduled for Shana DiMambro on August 17 at Community Bible Church Bulverde. Her aunt said family will be in attendance for the service.