11-year-old San Antonio girl dies of cancer after year-long fight

Zamiah Adams was diagnosed in February of 2020, starting a long year of chemotherapy, setbacks and milestones. Her mother said it brought them closer together.

A young San Antonio girl who battled against cancer for more than a year died Wednesday morning, according to family members.

Zamiah Adams was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a bone cancer, in early 2020. A tumor was discovered just above her knee.

Amid several rounds of chemotherapy and radiation, Zamiah was also involved in a first-of-its-kind surgery in the Alamo City providing her with an extendable implant which would allow her to remain mobile, and which would have grown as she did.

In December, Zamiah's mother, Tyronae, told KENS 5 her daughter's fight had only strengthened their bond. A few months later, Zamiah was admitted to hospice care following a seizure; despite doctors' best efforts, the cancer continued to spread to her brain and lungs.