SAN ANTONIO — An upcoming San Antonio event will combine family fun with the paranormal and unexplained when it hits the Balcones Heights community.

The Wonderland UFO Festival, set for August 31, "explores and celebrates the possibilities of life beyond Earth," according to the event's Facebook page. Not only will the event be free, but it will offer plenty of activities, from arts and crafts, costume contests and music.

There's no word, however, on if any real-life ETs will be planning to attend, or if the festival will feature a tractor-beam demonstration.