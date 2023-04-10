'Undo the yellow!': Homeowners shocked to find surprising paint job

From gray to canary yellow, it was a transformation on their residence that they weren't looking for.

SAN ANTONIO — Morgan Williams calls the new color of her house on Bailey Avenue loud, big canary yellow.

The problem, she said, is that they didn't hire anyone to paint their subdued gray home a sunnier shade.

Williams said her husband arrived home first Tuesday afternoon, and called to warn her of the shock.

"He came home and saw it, so I just said, 'What? It can't be as bad as he had said.' But I came around the corner and it was, indeed, the whole side of the house: Yellow, canary yellow!"

Williams said the canary-colored caper was all caught on nearby surveillance cameras. The video shows two men arriving separately and doing about three hours of work, spray-painting the house a dramatically different color.

One of the men was driving a black SUV. Williams said the other arrived in a four-door, gray Dodge sedan.

Williams said several neighbors noticed the work going on, but thought they were just making changes.

"One told me they just thought, 'Oh, they're making poor paint decisions,'" Williams said, chuckling.

And another?

"My neighbor across the street thought, 'I'm going to text her... no! I don't have anything nice to say, so I won't say anything,'" Williams said.

She said as they reviewed the shocking development, they tried to make sense of it.

"You start to guess what are the possibilities, like what's the scenario in which this occurred," Williams said. "It's not a joke! It's too expensive of a joke. So, how? Why? Who does this? It's just a big blunder."

Their favorite theory so far is that the workers must have mixed up the house numbers and meant to be doing work nearby, at a different residence.

"I drove up and down looking for the big, bright, yellow house and I did not find it so I'm not sure how it occurred," Williams said.

San Antonio police confirmed they did take a report for criminal mischief, but Williams said she has little hope the incident will be investigated.

"They have bigger fish to fry," she says. "They took a report, but I think they classified it as negligence or ignorance or something. It was an oops!"

Williams said many people advised her to file an insurance claim, but she said they have paint on hand and they can do the work themselves. She does, however, wish the drive-by painters would return and make the situation right.

Her message: "Guys, come on! It took you three hours to do the damage you did. It will take you three hours to undo it. Please, it's funny and we can all laugh. You're not going to get in trouble. so just undo it. Undo the yellow!"

Here are some of the images captured by a nearby camera:

