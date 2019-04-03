SAN ANTONIO — The busiest corridor in the San Antonio region is about to get even more congested as work on a new phase of construction begins on 281 North.

Texas Department of Transportation Spokesperson Hernan Rozemberg said about 125,000 vehicles pass through the area north of Loop 1604 on an average day.

Starting Monday night, a new phase of a massive expansion campaign is revving up.

"We're starting the second phase of the 281 expansion project, which goes from just north of Stone Oak to Borgfeld Drive, which is at the Comal County line," Rozemberg said.

Courtesy / Texas Department of Transportation

He said workers will begin to installing a concrete barrier to protect workers from oncoming traffic beginning at 9 p.m., but beyond the barrier installation and nightly lane closures drivers may not see much of a change.

"This should not impact traffic at all. We're just trying to let folks know because they may not be aware of the project," Rozemberg said.

He said it's a matter of numbers, which must increase to deal with the growing demand.

"It's going to be transforming the existing configuration, which you see now, which is six lanes, into 10 lanes. So there's going to be three main lanes in each direction, one of those being an HOV lane, or 'High Occupancy Vehicle.' And then you have two lanes for the frontage roads in each direction," Rozemberg said.

Traffic engineers' advise to commuters in the area: Be prepared to be patient. The completion date for this new phase is 2023.

For a virtual video tour of the entire project, click here.