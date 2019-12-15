GEORGETOWN, Texas — An group who helps veterans rebuild or renovate their homes honored a Georgetown WWII veteran on Saturday.

Operation Finally Home and many community volunteers helped Ralph Ellis make necessary changes to his Georgetown home.

The work included complete bathroom and living room renovations as well as other improvements around the house. It was all designed to make the home safer.

President and founder of Operation Finally Home Dan Wallrath said the organization is about working with the community in giving back to our veterans.

“These subcontractors, suppliers, builders, developers, bankers all over the country come together to help us build these homes and these home modifications. We couldn’t do it without them,” said Wallrath.

The organization is looking to help more veterans. If you know someone who needs renovation work, you can reach out to Operation Finally Home by clicking visiting its website.

