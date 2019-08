Friday marked a very special birthday for one San Antonio man.

World War II veteran Marion Runnels turned 100, and his senior center threw him a birthday party.

After serving his country, Runnels also served his community as a U.S. postman for 30 years.

He was surrounded by friends during his party at the District 2 Senior Center on the city's east side.

Happy birthday, Marion. and thank you for your service!

