Woman found shot in the head, possible suspect dies from self-inflicted gunshot wounds, sheriff says

SAN ANTONIO — Officials say one woman was found dead in a backyard on the east side Saturday evening. The possible suspect was also found dead from what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar.

Police arrived on the scene of the 7600 block of Capstone Ridge for a reported shooting that led to a standoff in the 4800 block of Camas.

Salazar said the woman was found dead from a gunshot wound to the head and believed the suspect was a male she was involved with in a romantic relationship. He says videos provided by neighbors show the suspect committing part of the attack.

Salazar says SWAT came to the suspect's residence and were unable to establish communication. After an arrest warrant was signed a robot was able to enter the home through the garage and with a camera where officials were able to see the dead suspect found in the living room, according to Salazar.