With Wurstfest canceled, Senior Center of Comal County cooks up German dinners to-go

If Thursday is any indication, the community will be hungry to help their neighbors for the next several weeks.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — During the pandemic, the Comal County Senior Citizen's Foundation is helping feed more people in need through its Meals on Wheels program.

Executive Director Ken Lowery said they're distributing up to 11,000 meals each month, which is about 400 more than usual as a greater segment of the population finds itself affected by the coronavirus.

Typically, the group raises most of its programming funds at Wurstfest, during which they bring in about $60,000 over the 10 days of the event. Since Wurstfest was canceled this year, Lowery had to get creative.

"We'll bring our Wurstfest menu here to the center," Lowery said.

Every Thursday for the next eight weeks, they'll serve up pork schnitzel, sausage, sauerkraut, potato salad, apple strudel and German chocolate cake. The items range from $5 to $9.

This week, the parking lot was packed and cars lined the main road as hungry neighbors waited patiently for an authentic German meal to be delivered to them.

Lowery said he was touched by the support from his community.

"I could never imagine this kind of turnout," he said. "My heart is jumping out of my chest. My heart doctor probably says, 'Calm down, Ken, calm down!"

Kris Mira and her son, Harrison, are happy to help. She said they plan to stop by every Thursday.

"They do such wonderful work in our community, we hope they'll meet their goal," Mira said.

Lowery said they've already raised a few thousand dollars. He hopes to eventually hit $25,000.