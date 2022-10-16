With domestic violence and sexual assault on the rise in Comal County, a shelter for victims needs rebuilding

The Crisis Center of Comal County needs help after a fire destroyed the facility, and in the past few years they've seen an increase in the need for their services.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — The Crisis Center of Comal County (CCCC) is hoping to rebuild after a devastating fire, and unfortunately the facility that helps victims of abuse and sexual assault is seeing an increase in the need for their services.

CCCC has reported a jump in domestic abuse and sexual assault cases, and victim advocates are calling it a shadow crisis of the pandemic.

“The Crisis Center of Comal County has served more than 900 survivors of domestic violence over the past two years,” said Dr. Julie Strentzsch, the CEO of CCCC. “That’s a 26% increase over time. I don’t know if it’s related to the pandemic, but I think in some ways it must be. We were isolated and [are now] coming back into the community, and people’s tolerance levels are low. It doesn’t take a lot for someone to get really angry.”

The CCCC has given tens of thousands of families a fresh start, including Heather Harrison. She was a child when her mother brought her to a safe house in New Braunfels.

“In our home, we had alcoholism and mental health issues,” said Harrison. “It wasn’t a good environment for anyone. One night, my mom came to my room and handed me two trash bags and said, ‘Fill them up, one for you and one for your sister. We are not coming home tomorrow after school.’ The next day my life changed dramatically. We did feel very safe. I was impacted greatly, though, by seeing some of the other people who lived in the shelter - the other women – because so many of them were so much more worse off, in my opinion. They were physically beaten, coming straight from the hospital in bandages.”

Harrison shares her story to be a voice for those experiencing different types of abuse.

“I want everyone in Comal County and beyond to know that the face of domestic violence may not be who you think,” said Harrison. “I also want to normalize asking for and accepting help. It’s not giving up, it’s not a bad thing.”

Seeking help can also be lifesaving.

“For some of our clients it absolutely is the difference between living and dying,” said Dr. Strentzsch. “Last year, 19 people between Comal County, Kendall County, Guadalupe County and Bexar County did not make it. Their abusers took their lives. So, it is critical for anyone who is worried about what’s happening in their relationship to call our help line.”

If you or someone you know is being abused, please call 1-800-799-7233. Help is available 24/7.

Thanks to the CCCC, Harrison says her mother went from surviving to thriving. She dedicated her life to service, helping build the women’s shelter in 1994.

In April, a fire tore through the facility forcing the shelter to close. Families have been temporarily relocated.

Dr. Strentzsch says it will take nearly $8 million to rebuild. That’s why the nonprofit is relying on the generosity of the community.

On Tuesday, Oct. 18, hundreds of people will gather at Krause’s Café for the third annual “Walk a Mile in Her Shoes” fundraiser. The event starts at 6 p.m.