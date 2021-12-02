Here are all the San Antonio-area school closures due to weather

We're keeping track of school closures, delays and other developments as south Texas experiences an arctic blast.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio and most of south-central Texas is fully in an arctic blast as of Thursday, with the potential for freezing temperatures, icy conditions and potential sleet/snow precipitation sticking around for the next several days.

Below is an updated list of the regional school districts that have announced closures or delays:

Bandera ISD: Closed on Friday, Feb. 12.

Comfort ISD: Closed on Friday, Feb. 12. Students will return to school on Wednesday, Feb. 17.

Fredericksburg ISD: No school on Friday, Feb. 12, or Monday, Feb. 15. School is scheduled to resume on Tuesday, Feb. 16.

Hunt ISD: Closed on Friday, Feb.12.

Kerrville ISD: Closed on Friday, Feb. 12. Monday, Feb. 15 will remain a student holiday, per the regular district schedule.

Ingram ISD: Closed on Friday, Feb. 12. Monday, Feb. 15 will remain a student holiday.

